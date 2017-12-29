Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hits Nicobar Islands

NEW DELHI: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale has hit the Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal.

The quake hit around 5 pm. The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has estimated the depth of the epicentre at around 10 km.

Tremors were felt across the region. Whether it has caused damage is not yet clear.

The quake hit is not too far north of the epcentre of the massive 9.1 Richter earthquake of December 26, 2004, which caused the devastating tsunami.

It ocurred along the undersea fault line at the meeting of the Indian and Burma tectonic plates.

More details are awaited.