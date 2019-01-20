Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Maharashtra's Palghar district

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Palghar district in Maharashtra on Sunday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The earthquake occurred at 6.39 pm at a depth of 12 km.

No report of death or injury has been reported. There has also been no report of damage to property.

Earlier on Sunday, four minor earthquakes within seven hours hit the Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat but there were no reports of casualties or damages.

According to the Institute of Seismological Research in Gujarat, the tremors were felt in a span of seven and a half hours, with the first measuring 1.4 on the Richter scale with the epicentre eight km from Bachahu in Kutch region.

The second major tremor measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale was felt at 12.23 p.m. with the epicentre 38 km from Saurashtra`s Una. The focus of the tremor was located at a depth of 19.7 km, it said.

The third tremor measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale was felt three minutes later with the epicentre 29.6 mm from Bhachau in Kutch region.

The fourth tremor measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale was felt at 1.37 p.m. with the epicentre some 31 km from Surendranagar in Saurashtra region.