Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Manipur

An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Churachandpur region of Manipur.

ANI| Updated: Mar 03, 2018, 09:20 AM IST
Representational image

CHURACHANDPUR: An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Churachandpur region of Manipur.

As per the meteorological department, the earthquake occurred at around 7: 01 am in the morning.

As of now, no casualties or damages have been reported.Earlier in January, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit the Myanmar-India Border Region (Manipur).

