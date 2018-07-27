Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Himachal's Kangra

An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale struck Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Friday afternoon.

Although no loss of life or property has been reported, the jolt has left many pensive especially as it is the second low-intensity earthquake here in three days. An earthquake measuring 2.9 had struck the same region on Wednesday with tremors being felt in and around the Kangra region.

Tremors have been felt increasingly in the state of Himachal with Chamba district being struck by a 3.3-measuring earthquake on June 26.

With heavy rainfall across the state, tremors give rise to fears of roads caving in at a time when landslides and mudslides are increasingly posing a threat.