हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts region near Jammu and Kashmir

As per the latitude and longitude, the area where the earthquake hit is directly north of Gilgit, near the Khunjerab Sab in the Karakoram Mountains. 

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts region near Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit the region near Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday but there were no reports of casualties or damage to properties.

An official of the state disaster management department said, "The tremor occurred at 8.09 am. Its coordinates are latitude 36.7 north and longitude 74.5 east." The depth of the earthquake was 106 km.

As per the latitude and longitude, the area where the earthquake hit is directly north of Gilgit, near the Khunjerab Sab in the Karakoram Mountains. 

Earthquakes have wreaked havoc in the state in the past. 

Over 80,000 people were killed on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) by an earthquake that occurred on October 8, 2005.

Tags:
EarthquakeJammu and KashmirEarthquake Jammu and Kashmir

Must Watch