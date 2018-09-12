हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

Earthquake shakes Haryana, Jammu And Kashmir, no reports of casualties

Two separate earthquakes were reported from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

HISSAR/SRINAGAR: Two separate earthquakes were reported from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The first earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir at 5:15 am. The quake measured 4.6 on the Richter scale. According to India Meteorological Department, the quake had a latitude of 35.6° N, longitude of 76.3 E and a depth of 174 kilometers.

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale, epicentered at Haryana's Jhajjar, occurred at 5:43 am.

As per IMD, the quake had a latitude of 28.6 N, longitude of 76.8 E and a depth of 5 kilometers.

No reports of injuries or casualties have emerged so far in both the earthqaukes.

