close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
»
﻿

Earthquake tremors of 3.2 magnitude felt in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 05:55
Earthquake tremors of 3.2 magnitude felt in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh
Representational image taken from Google.

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. According to ANI, the earthquake has been recorded of 3.2 magnitude.

The tremors were felt around 3.57 am in Mandi, reportedly.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 05:55

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.