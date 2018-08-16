हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Earthquake with magnitude 4.7 hits Nicobar Island

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale hit Nicobar Island region at 1.43 pm on Thursday.

Earthquake with magnitude 4.7 hits Nicobar Island

Port Blair: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale hit Nicobar Island region at 1.43 pm on Thursday.

The quake originated at a latitude of 9.9 North and 93.4 E Longitude and a depth 30 Km.

 

Tags:
EarthquakeEarthquake Nicobar IslandNicobar Island

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close