Ease of doing business: World Bank's report demonstrates PM Modi's focus on improving lives of citizens, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah said on Tuesday that India moving into the top hundred in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business global rankings demonstrated Modi government's focus on improving lives of citizens and implementation of various reforms.

"Today’s results demonstrate PM Narendra Modi’s laser focus on improving lives of our citizens and implementation of various reforms," he tweeted.

Shah added, "Better business environment is leading to better business opportunities for our entrepreneurs particularly small and medium enterprises."

India moved into the top 100 from its 130th position last year, riding on sustained government reforms which include making tax paying easier, according to the banks report.

The World Bank Group`s latest report `Doing business 2018 - Reforming to create jobs` recognises India as one of the top 10 improvers in this year`s assessment, though the report does not take into account the big bang reform of Goods and Services Tax (GST) which rolled out on July 1.

"India has moved to 100th rank as a result of a number of reforms by the government. India is moving ahead in absolute ranking as well," Annette Dixon, Vice President, South Asia region, told reporters earlier in the day.

It will be only over a period of 1-3 years that the full impact of GST reform on ease of doing business can be assessed, she added.

The report captures reforms implemented in 190 countries between the period June 2, 2016 to June 1, 2017.

"India made paying taxes easier by requiring that payments are made electronically to the Employees Provident Fund and introducing a set of administrative measures easing compliance with corporate income tax," the report stated.

The report noted that India has adopted 37 reforms since 2003 with nearly half of these reforms having been implemented in the last four years.

"India, with eight reforms, was one of this year`s top ten improvers worldwide and the leading regional performer. This is the first year that India is in the top 100 economies globally," it said.

This year, the indicators on which reforms were implemented in Delhi and Mumbai, the two cities covered by the report are - starting business, dealing with construction permits, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency.

While there has been substantial progress, India still lags in areas such as starting a business, enforcing contracts and dealing with construction permits, the report notes.

