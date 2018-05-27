Eastern Peripheral Expressway, India's first Expressway to use solar power inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 135 km long Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) stretching from Kundli on NH 1 to Palwal on NH 2. Along with the PM, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present. The PM had laid the foundation stone for this project on 5 November 2015.

This is the first Expressway in the country to use solar power on the entire length of 135 km. There are eight solar power plants on this Expressway, with a capacity of 4000 KW (4 megawatt) for the lighting of the underpasses and running solar pumps for watering plants. Rainwater harvesting has been provided at every 500 meters on the EPE and there is drip irrigation for plants all along the expressway. There are also 36 replicas of monuments depicting Indian culture and heritage.

The expressway was completed in a record time of about 500 days against the scheduled target of 910 days. A fully access-controlled six-lane expressway, it has 4 major bridges, 46 minor bridges, 3 flyovers, 7 inter-changes, 221 underpasses, 8 ROBs, and 114 culverts. The EPE has a closed tolling system in which toll will be collected only for the distance travelled and not for the entire length.

Toll plazas will be equipped with Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system for faster toll collection and uninterrupted travel experience. Weigh-in-Motion (WIMs) equipment have been installed at all 30 entry points of the Expressway to stop entry of over-loaded vehicles.

Earlier in the day, he also inaugurated the first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway, stretching from Nizammudin Bridge to Delhi UP Border. After the inauguration, the PM travelled in an open jeep and held a roadshow on the Delhi Meerut Expressway for 6 kms. Delhi-Meerut Expressway is the first National Highway in the country with 14 lanes.