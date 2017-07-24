close
EC bribery case: Delhi HC seeks Tihar Jail's reply on plea of Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleging custodial violence

While directing Tihar Jail authorities to ensure that accused in the Election Commission bribery case Sukesh Chandrashekar is not tortured in custody, the Delhi High court on Monday said that any kind of violence won't be tolerated. Chandrashekhar was arrested in connection with the Election Commission bribery case involving AIADMK (Amma) faction leader T T V Dhinakaran.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 14:28
Representational Image

New Delhi: While directing Tihar Jail authorities to ensure that accused in the Election Commission bribery case Sukesh Chandrashekar is not tortured in custody, the Delhi High court on Monday said that any kind of violence won't be tolerated. Chandrashekhar was arrested in connection with the Election Commission bribery case involving AIADMK (Amma) faction leader T T V Dhinakaran.

 Justice Ashutosh Kumar also issued a notice to the AAP government and the DG Prison of Tihar Jail and asked them to file a status report on a plea alleging that Chandrashekhar was strip-searched by jail officials while he was lodged in a high-risk ward.

The court further sought to know from jail authorities why the accused was kept in a high-risk cell despite the fact that the same was meant for dangerous criminals. "You (Tihar) need to explain to this court that why the person was kept in such a cell. We need to know all details, mere status report denying the allegation will not work. Serious allegation has been raised of custodial violence which cannot be tolerated at all," the court said and listed the matter for hearing on August 22.

Chandrashekar was arrested for allegedly taking money from Dhinakaran to bribe ECI officials to get the AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for the Sasikala faction.

(With inputs from PTI)

TAGS

sukesh chandrashekharDelhi HCTihar JailCustodial violenceEC bribery caseDelhi High Court

