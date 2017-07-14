close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

EC bribery case: Delhi Police files charge sheet against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Dinakaran not named

Delhi Police on Friday filed a charge sheet in a special court against an alleged middleman arrested in the Election Commission bribery case involving AIADMK (Amma) faction leader T T V Dhinakaran.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 16:14
EC bribery case: Delhi Police files charge sheet against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Dinakaran not named

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday filed a charge sheet in a special court against an alleged middleman arrested in the Election Commission bribery case involving AIADMK (Amma) faction leader T T V Dhinakaran.

The police, however, did not name Dhinakaran in the final report and said that a supplementary charge sheet will be filed against him and other accused after it completes the probe against him.

The charge sheet was filed against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who was arrested on April 16 and has been denied bail twice by the sessions court and then again by the Delhi High Court.

Special Judge Manoj Jain listed the matter before the concerned judge on July 17.

A senior police official, associated with the case, said they had chargesheeted Chandrasekhar for various alleged offences under the IPC including forgery of valuable security, forgery for purpose of cheating, using forged document as genuine and possessing a forged document and intending to use it as genuine.

If convicted, the offences carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Chandrasekhar was arrested for allegedly taking money from Dhinakaran to bribe Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK's two leaves symbol for the Sasikala faction.

According to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, they had seized a fake identity card of a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament with security features from Chandrashekhar. It also allegedly recovered Rs 1.3 crore cash from him at the time of the raid at a hotel in Chanakyapuri here.

Dhinakaran was arrested here on the night of April 25 after four days of questioning for allegedly attempting to bribe Election Commission (EC) officials for the symbol. His close aide Mallikarjuna was also arrested the same day.

Dhinakaran, Mallikarjuna, suspected hawala operators Nathu Singh and Lalit Kumar are out on bail. His faction had hoped to obtain the symbol for the bypoll to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu which was later cancelled by the EC after the alleged irregularities surfaced.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa who represented the constituency. The EC had frozen the AIADMK's symbol after the two factions of the party -- one led by Dhinakaran's aunt Sasikala and the other by former chief minister O Panneerselvam -- staked a claim to it. Mallikarjuna was arrested for allegedly facilitating a Rs 50 crore deal between Dhinakaran and Chandrasekhar.

Dhinakaran has been accused of arranging the money from undisclosed sources and getting it transferred from Chennai to Delhi through illegal channels.

TAGS

DinakaranchargesheetECBribery case

From Zee News

Sunanda Pushkar case: Delhi court seeks damage report of sealed suite of Leela Palace Hotel
Delhi

Sunanda Pushkar case: Delhi court seeks damage report of se...

Indians largest audience country for Facebook: Report
Technology

Indians largest audience country for Facebook: Report

Himachal Pradesh: CBI to probe Kotkhai rape-murder case; angry mob vandalises police vehicle in Theog
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh: CBI to probe Kotkhai rape-murder case; an...

Asserting sovereignty, Indonesia renames part of South China Sea
World

Asserting sovereignty, Indonesia renames part of South Chin...

Narendra Modi-led NDA third most trusted government in world with support of 73% Indians
India

Narendra Modi-led NDA third most trusted government in worl...

Rift in Bihar&#039;s &#039;Mahagathbandhan&#039;: Sonia calls Nitish, Lalu, urge them to keep alliance intact
Bihar

Rift in Bihar's 'Mahagathbandhan': Sonia cal...

West Bengal top cop says Maoist from neighbouring countries behind violent clash in Darjeeling
West Bengal

West Bengal top cop says Maoist from neighbouring countries...

Science

Micromotors powered by bacteria and light developed

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to visit China for BRICS NSAs meet amid Dokalam stand-off
India

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to visit China for BRI...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Picking up the pieces to rebuild and restore normalcy in Mosul

Sikkim stand-off: Unlike Beijing, New Delhi is showing strategic maturity

DNA Edit | Not rebels, terrorists...but western media plays a wily game

ICC Women's World Cup: It is time for Indian middle order to stand-up and be counted

The bullet-riddled message