Lok Sabha polls

EC directs probe into 'fake news' of Lok Sabha polls schedule

The CEO has also been asked to seek action against unnamed persons and entities under relevant laws to prevent rumour mongering, news agency PTI reported quoting official sources in the national capital.

EC directs probe into &#039;fake news&#039; of Lok Sabha polls schedule

The Election Commission on Thursday directed the Delhi chief electoral officer to ask the city police to investigate the "fake news" of the 2019 Lok Sabha poll schedule being circulated on social media.

Lok Sabha polls2019 Lok Sabha polls2019 Lok Sabha polls scheduleElection CommissionLok Sabha polls fake news

