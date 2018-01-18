EC likely to announce poll dates for Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland today

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India to likely to announce the poll schedule for legislative assemblies of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland on Thursday.

2018 will witness a fierce battle for power for eight states which includes the above mentioned Northeast states along with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Results of these state assemblies are expected to set the tone for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Terms of the three 60-seat state assemblies of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura would expire on March 6, 13, and 14, respectively.

According to sources, the elections in the three Northeast states could be held in February.

In Nagaland, the Democratic Alliance led by Naga People`s Front and supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds the power.

The Left Front rules in Tripura, while Congress holds power in Meghalaya.