EC releases list of Rajya Sabha polls with NOTA option since 2014

New Delhi: Election Commission (EC) has released a list of Rajya Sabha polls and Rajya Sabha polls and bypolls that it has held with NOTA option since November 2014.

The Supreme Court in its judgment on 27 September 2014 directed that the option of 'None of the Above' (NOTA) shall be provided on the ballot papers or Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The instructions were issued by the EC in October 2013 of providing NATO as an option on the ballot after the name of the last candidate, whereas in January 2014 EC issued directions that the option of NATO shall be applicable in the elections to the Rajya Sabha.

From January 2014, biennial elections to Rajya Sabha covering all States and 25 bye-elections to Rajya Sabha have been held.

Earlier today, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met the Election Commission over the removal of NOTA or 'None of the Above' options for voters.

The None Of The Above (NOTA) option will be available for the first time in upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat.

The Congress party has been protesting since the Election Commission has notified that NOTA option will be available for the first time in upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat.

The MLAs, who would cast vote in the August 8 Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat, will have the option of NOTA.

The party will also issue a whip to all MLAs, including Shankersinh Vaghela, who resigned last month to ensure that Ahmed Patel is voted back into the Rajya Sabha.

Despite its six Gujarat MLAs joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress is leaving no stone unturned to secure Rajya Sabha berth for its leader Ahmed Patel.

The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) has fielded party president Amit Shah, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Balwantsinh Rajput against the lone Congress candidate Ahmed Patel.

Rajya Sabha elections do not take place by secret ballot as the voter has to show the marked ballot to the party's polling agent before putting it in the ballot box.

Congress Party on Wednesday moved Supreme Court against 'None of the Above' ( NOTA) option in Rajya Sabha elections. The court is likely to hear the matter on Thursday.