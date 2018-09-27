हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Election Commission

EC to enforce model code of conduct immediately if state assembly is dissolved prematurely

With the model code of conduct in place, the caretaker government will not be able to announce any new schemes until a new government is formed.

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Thursday said that the model code of conduct will come into force immediately in the states where the legislative assemblies are dissolved prematurely. With the model code of conduct in place, the caretaker government will not be able to announce any new schemes until a new government is formed.

The decision comes at a time when the Telangana assembly has been dissolved and KC Rao is serving as the caretaker Chief Minister. KCR dissolved the Assembly way before it was due to end in June 2019. 

The EC said the model code will apply to the caretaker state government as well as the central government in matters relating to that particular state. "Consequently, neither the caretaker state government nor the central government shall announce any new schemes, projects, etc., in relation to that state or undertake any of the activities prohibited under the Model Code of Conduct," the EC said. The model code usually comes into force from the day when the EC announces elections and remains in place till the electoral process is completed.

The SC said that all other prohibitions, such as the use of official resources for any non-official purposes, combining of an official visit with electioneering, will be applicable on all ministers and other authorities of the caretaker state government, central government as well as governments of other states.

The poll body said that its directions are in line with a 1994 Supreme Court verdict which said a caretaker government should merely carry on with the day-to-day governance and desist from taking any major policy decision. 

Election Commissionassembly elections 2018TelanganaTelangana Assembly elections 2018KC Rao

