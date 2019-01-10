New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a two-day conference on January 11 and January 12, 2019, of the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to review poll preparedness of the forthcoming general elections to the Lok Sabha.
Lok Sabha elections
ECI to review poll preparedness of Lok Sabha elections 2019 in two-day conference
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a two-day conference on January 11 and January 12, 2019, of the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to review poll preparedness of the forthcoming general elections to the Lok Sabha.