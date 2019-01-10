हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha elections

ECI to review poll preparedness of Lok Sabha elections 2019 in two-day conference

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a two-day conference on January 11 and January 12, 2019, of the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to review poll preparedness of the forthcoming general elections to the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a two-day conference on January 11 and January 12, 2019, of the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to review poll preparedness of the forthcoming general elections to the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha electionsGeneral Elections2019 elections

