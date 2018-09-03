हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AAP vs BJP

AAP vs BJP

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal raised the issue of petrol and diesel prices touching all-time high and Rupee falling to a historic low.

Economy was never in such a mess: Arvind Kejriwal launches scathing attack on Narendra Modi government

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Monday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government at the Centre saying “Economy was never in such a mess”. Kejriwal accused Narendra Modi government of not being “bothered about the hardships” of the common man.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the AAP supremo raised the issue of petrol and diesel prices touching all-time high and Rupee falling to a historic low.

“Petrol/Diesel prices touching an all time high. Rupee falling to a historic low. BJP's Central govt, in its last months, either does not know what to do or is simply not bothered about the hardships it is heaping on Aam Aadmi. Economy was never in such a mess !” tweeted the Delhi Chief Minister.

The latest attack by the AAP supremo on Modi government came as Indian rupee nosedived to a new life-time low of 71.10, shedding 10 paise against the US Dollar on Monday. The rupee's previous record low was 71, marked on August 31.

Petrol and diesel prices also witnessed another hike touching record levels in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. In Mumbai, the price of petrol reached Rs 86.56/litre, up by Rs 0.31/litre. It is the highest ever for any metro city. Diesel was at Rs 75.54/litre, up by Rs 0.44/litre.

In the national capital, petrol prices touched Rs 79.15/litre and diesel was at Rs 71.15/litre. The price of petrol increased by Rs 0.31 per litre while that of diesel was hiked by Rs 0.39 per litre.

Stepping up the attack on the central government was Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, which released a statement saying that its national convenor had expressed serious concern over the “deteriorating” condition of the economy.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is of the clear view that the grossly incompetent Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has failed to address the concerns of rising fuel prices and depreciation of the rupee," read the statement.

Urging the government to address the issues at the earliest, it said the BJP would face "certain defeat" in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, if the situation continued to aggravate.

