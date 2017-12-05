ED attaches assets worth over Rs 20 crore of Chhagan Bhujbal, others

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached assets worth over Rs 20 crore of former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and others.

Bhujbal is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Bhujbal was arrested on March 14, 2016 for alleged involvement in scams pertaining to Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi and at Kalina, Mumbai.

In February 2016, the ACB had lodged a 20,000-plus-page chargesheet against 17 people, including the Bhujbals, in the cases and named more than 60 witnesses, besides providing documentary evidence and details of fund transfers and bank transactions.

The ACB said the original cost of constructing the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi was estimated at Rs 13.50 crore, which was later hiked to Rs 50 crore. The ACB claimed the Bhujbals got Rs 13.50 crore as kickbacks while the contractor firm -- Chamankar Associates -- profited by around Rs 190 crore from that contract and other PWD works.

It further alleged that the contractors earned 80 per cent profits while the official circular permitted the gain (profits) to be only 20 per cent.

However, it claimed that the books of accounts were fudged to show the earned profits of only one per cent.

The ACB said Chamankar Associates had allegedly transferred the money to Niche Infrastructure and other companies in which the Bhujbal cousins -- Pankaj and Sameer -- were on board.

Moreover, many companies launched by the Bhujbals were named after their employees and they used to siphon off funds. The Niche Infrastructure was also owned by some staffers of Maharashtra Educational Trust, run by the Bhujbals.

Following a complaint filed by former Aam Aadmi Party leader and anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania, the ACB registered two FIRs against Chhagan Bhujbal, Pankaj, Sameer and 14 others in June 2015.

In March 2016, the ED attached a sugar mill and 290 acres of land in Nashik worth around Rs 55 crore in connection with the money laundering cases filed against the Bhujbals and others.

(With agency inputs)