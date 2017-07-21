close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

ED files charge sheet against CA of Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a charge sheet against Rajesh Agrawal for his alleged involvement in money laundering and the black money racket.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 11:29

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a charge sheet against Rajesh Agrawal for his alleged involvement in money laundering and the black money racket.

Notably, Agarwal has links with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti.

Agarwal was arrested by ED in May 2017.

He was accused of converting black money through dubious transactions with the help of two brothers SK Jain and VK Jain. The ED had arrested the Jain brothers on March 20, 2017.

Agarwal has also been accused of helping Bharti's husband's company, Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd.

TAGS

Rajesh AgrawalEnforcement DirectorateLalu PrasadMisa Bharti

From Zee News

Pune Techie bleeds to death on road; onlookers take photos, videos
Maharashtra

Pune Techie bleeds to death on road; onlookers take photos,...

E Sreedharan back on track: UP CM Yogi Adityanath rejects his resignation, asks him to plan metros of 3 more cities
India

E Sreedharan back on track: UP CM Yogi Adityanath rejects h...

Babri Masjid land dispute: SC to decide on early hearing of pleas
Uttar Pradesh

Babri Masjid land dispute: SC to decide on early hearing of...

Undeterred by international pressure, North Korea gearing up for new missile test, warns US intelligence
WorldAsia

Undeterred by international pressure, North Korea gearing u...

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking ban on cow vigilante groups
India

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking ban on cow vigilante gro...

Amid Dokalam stand-off, NSA Ajit Doval to visit China to attend BRICS meet
India

Amid Dokalam stand-off, NSA Ajit Doval to visit China to at...

NASA&#039;s Opportunity captures breathtaking view above &#039;Perseverance Valley&#039; on Mars
Space

NASA's Opportunity captures breathtaking view above...

A day after resignation, Mayawati calls for BSP meet on Sunday​
India

A day after resignation, Mayawati calls for BSP meet on Sun...

Ram Nath Kovind: His rise from Kanpur&#039;s Paraukh village to 340-room Rashtrapati Bhavan
India

Ram Nath Kovind: His rise from Kanpur's Paraukh villa...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

President-elect Kovind: Big mandate, bigger pressure

DNA Edit: Opposition in a crisis

Ram Nath Kovind elected as new President: How it can help PM Modi en route 2019

India Inc’s growth story will be powered by coal energy

Curious case of sleeping parties