ED files charge sheet against CA of Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a charge sheet against Rajesh Agrawal for his alleged involvement in money laundering and the black money racket.

Notably, Agarwal has links with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti.

Agarwal was arrested by ED in May 2017.

He was accused of converting black money through dubious transactions with the help of two brothers SK Jain and VK Jain. The ED had arrested the Jain brothers on March 20, 2017.

Agarwal has also been accused of helping Bharti's husband's company, Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd.