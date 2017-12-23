More trouble for Yadav clan: ED files chargesheet against Lalu's daughter Misa in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The enforcement directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti in connection with an alleged Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case.

Along with Misa, her husband and others have also been named in the chargesheet filed in Patiala House Court in Delhi. The matter has been listed for consideration in the first week of January.

Coincidently, this chargesheet has been filed on a day when the CBI court will determine Lalu Yadav's fate in the multi-crore fodder scam case. The fodder scam case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of more than Rs 89 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

Maintaining that he has done no wrong, he had said that he will not "let BJP's conspiracies work."

The ED had in July also filed a supplementary chargesheet against Bharti`s chartered accountant Rajesh Agrawal in connection with the case in which it named around 35 accused, including businessmen brothers Surendra Jain and Virendra Jain and some companies.

Agrawal was accused of converting black money into legal source of income through dubious transactions with the help of Surendra Kumar Jain and his brother Virendra Jain -- known as Jain brothers.

The ED arrested the Jain brothers on March 20. In May, the ED filed its first chargesheeet in the case and thereafter, arrested Agrawal on May 22. Agrawal has also been accused of helping Bharti`s husband`s company, Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd "with some transactions".

Misa had also been questioned in connection with the case and also raided three premises in Delhi belonging to Bharti and her husband, including the farmhouses located in the high-class localities of Ghitorni, Bijwasan and Sainik Farms.

