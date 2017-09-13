ED files supplementary chargesheet in VVIP chopper scam

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday chargesheeted a woman director of two Dubai-based firms and the companies in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP choppers money laundering case.

In the supplementary chargesheet filed before Additional Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar, the ED named Shivani Saxena as an 'active' director of Dubai-based M/S UHY Saxena and M/S Matrix Holdings.

Both the companies have also been chargesheeted by the agency in the charge sheet under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On September 01, former IAF Chief SP Tyagi was chargesheeted by the CBI in a Delhi Court along with nine others in connection with a bribery case in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Besides him, the agency has also chargesheeted retired Air Marshal JS Gujral along with eight others, including five foreign nationals, in the chargesheet filed before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar.

The agency has alleged that there was an estimated loss of Euros 398.21 million (approximately Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010 for supply of VVIP choppers worth Euros 556.262 million.

Others named in the charge sheet are - Tyagi's cousin Sanjeev alias Julie, advocate Gautam Khaitan, alleged European middlemen Carlo Gerosa, Michel James, Guido Haschke, former AgustaWestland CEO Bruno Spagnolini and former Finmeccanica Chairman Giuseppe Orsi.

They have been chargesheeted for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC in the case relating to alleged bribery of Rs 450 crore.

Tyagi, who had retired in 2007, his cousin Sanjeev and Khaitan were arrested on December 9 last year by CBI in the case.

These accused are currently on bail.

(With PTI inputs)