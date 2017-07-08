close
ED raids Misa Bharti's residence in Delhi's Sainik farms

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday raided RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti's residence in Delhi's Sainik farm in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 10:46
ED raids Misa Bharti&#039;s residence in Delhi&#039;s Sainik farms

New Delhi: Trouble seems to be brewing for RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducting raid at his daughter Misa Bharti's residence in Delhi's Sainik farm in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Earlier, the ED had arrested the chartered accountant of Misa Bharti. Rajesh Agrawal was arrested from Delhi for his involvement in money laundering and the black money racket.

Agrawal was accused of converting black money into legal source of income through dubious transactions with the help of Surendra Kumar Jain and his brother Virendra Jain -- known as Jain brothers. The ED arrested the Jain brothers on March 20.

On June 21, Income Tax (IT) officials had interrogated Bharti for five hours in connection with the case.

Bharti's appearance before the IT officials after the department attached over 12 properties of her relatives, including husband Shailesh Kumar, brothers Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav under the Benami Transactions Act, 1988.

The RJD supremo on Friday sank into deeper trouble with the CBI conducting raids across four cities in a corruption case in which his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi are among the accused.

The case relates to alleged manipulation in award of contract for maintenance of two hotels run by a subsidiary of the Indian Railways--IRCTC-- when the RJD chief was railway minister in the UPA government.

Misa BhartiLau Prasad YadavDelhiSainik Farmsmoney laundering

