ED raids on Chidambaram's premises 'malicious vendetta' by Narendra Modi govt: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday dubbed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on P Chidambaram's premises in Delhi and Chennai as a "malicious vendetta" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government against its senior leaders.

"Not surprised by the malicious vendetta being unleashed against senior Congress leaders including P Chidambaram and his son," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala was quoted as saying by ANI.

Surjewala also said that Prime Minister Modi and his government use the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as "captive puppies".

"Everyday Prime Minister Modi and his government use the ED and the CBI as captive puppets to seek revenge from the Opposition," Surjewala added.

The reactions from the Congress came shortly after the Enforcement Directorate officials conducted a raid on former union minister P Chidambaram's son Karti's homes in Delhi and Chennai in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

Reacting to the raids, Chidambaram said that the ED officials found nothing during the raid at his son's Karti Chidambaram's residence, therefore, took away a few documents to justify themselves.

Chidambaram said the ED has "no jurisdiction" to conduct such searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He also said that there is no FIR concerning a scheduled crime by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or any Police agency.

"Yesterday, the Supreme Court issued notice on the cases filed by my son Karti Chidambaram. These cases have been filed some time ago, notices were issued yesterday and the respondents were asked to file their reply if they wish to and the cases posted for hearing on January 30. The main ground in the case is that there is no FIR in respect of a scheduled crime registered by any police agency including the CBI," said Chidambaram.

Chidambaram also said he had yesterday itself anticipated that as the notices were issued by the SC, "the ED has to conduct some drama in order to cover up some track and hence will conduct searches in Chennai."

Speaking about the raid at Delhi's Jor Bagh, Chidambaram said, "In the comedy of errors they (ED) came to search the premises in Delhi's Jor Bagh and offices and told me they believed that Karti Chidambaram was the occupant of the house I told them otherwise."

(With ANI inputs)