ED to question Misa Bharti, husband in benami property case today

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh are likely to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over the issue of benami properties. According to reports, the ED has already served them a notice for the questioning on Wednesday.

However, this is not the first time when ED officials would quiz Misa Bharti and her husband.

The Enforcement Directorate had in September attached a property owned by the RJD chief’s daughter.

According to an ED official, the farmhouse "Palam Farms" was bought from the money raised through shell companies owned by Bharti and her husband.

The Income Tax department has also been probing how shell companies were used by Lalu Prasad and his family to buy expensive properties in Delhi and Patna in a benami property case.

The ED had in July chargesheeted around 35 people, including Chartered Accountant Rajesh Agrawal and businessmen brothers Surendra Jain and Virendra Jain in this connection.

Agrawal has also been accused of helping Bharti`s husband`s company Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd with some transactions.

The CBI had earlier conducted multiple searches against RJD leader Lalu Prasad and his family in connection with several cases of corruption and money laundering against them.

The ED, too, had earlier raided three premises belonging to Misa Bharti and her husband in connection with a money laundering case probe against them.