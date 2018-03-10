Education in India to go hi-tech; digital board to replace blackboard soon, says HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

NEW DELHI: Human Resources and Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that the government aims to replace the blackboard with the digital board in the next five years. "Our aim is to replace blackboard with digital board in the next 5 years," he said.

The Union Minister further said, "When it comes to education we should invest and forget. I have told the govt to let the ace educational institutions be independent as trust is very important for growth."

In February, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while unveiling the Union Budget 2018-19 had proposed to increase the digital intensity in education and move from 'black board' to 'digital board'.

Earlier in January, Javadekar had mentioned that a resolution had been passed to ensure every classroom in the country had a digital board in the next five to seven years.

"Just like operation black board ensured black boards in every classroom, today resolution was passed for operation digital board, so as to ensure there is a digital board in every class in coming 5-7 years," Javadekar had said.

His statement had come while he was addressing the first day of the 65th Central Advisory Board of Education meeting. The prime focus of the meeting was to improve the quality and accountability of school education.

Javadekar had said that the digital boards would help generate student interest and would also make teachers more accountable.

The meeting was also attended by Union Ministers Maneka Gandhi, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

At the meeting, Gandhi had suggested career counselling from class 9 onwards and employing women drivers and helpers in school buses.

Gandhi had also talked about child sexual abuse, saying all students should be shown the film "Komal-A film on Child Sexual Abuse" to make them aware of the "good touch" and the "bad touch".

(With inputs from WION)