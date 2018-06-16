Eid-ul-Fitr 2018: India celebrates Eid today; President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings

NEW DELHI: Muslims all around the world have geared up to celebrate the auspicious festival of Eid. In India, the celebrations will take place on Saturday, June 16. The moon was sighted in New Delhi on Friday, June 15 which makes June 16 the much-awaited day for celebrations.
Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramzan and is celebrated by breaking the 30-day long fast with a grand celebration. It is celebrated after the sighting of the crescent moon which officially ends the month of Ramzan.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and greeted the nation on this auspicious day.
Taking to his Twitter handle, President Kovind wished for joy and mutual goodwill among the people of the nation. "Id Mubarak and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. May this happy occasion bring joy to your families and foster fraternity, understanding and mutual goodwill in our shared society," President Kovind Tweeted.
The Prime Minister also sent his warm greetings to the people through his social media handle on the day and wished for strong bond of unity and harmony in the society. "Eid Mubarak! May this day deepen the bonds of unity and harmony in our society," he tweeted.
Here's how the country celebrates the holy festival of Eid:
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offers Namaz at Gandhi Municipal stadium in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on the ocassion of Eid.
People in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur greet each other on Eid.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress' Kamal Nath at Bhopal's Idgah in Madhya Pradesh as people offer Namaz on the ocassion of Eid.
Visuals of people offering Namaz in Srinagar's Radapora in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid.
People offer Namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on Eid
Visuals from Delhi's Jama Masjid, as the city celebrates Eid, the end of the holy month of Ramzan.
Devotees offer Namaz in front of Mumbai's Minara Masjid, on the occasion of Eid
Markets near Delhi's Jama Masjid were decked up with delicacies last night, in view of the heavy rush of visitors on the eve of Eid.
Hustle and bustle in Mumbai as shoppers flock to the markets on the eve of Eid.
Ramzan is a holy month for the world's nearly 1.5 billion Muslims, many of whom practise the ritual of dawn-to-dusk fasting and prayers.
Fasting is intended to bring the faithful closer to God and remind them of those less fortunate.
Tradition holds that it was during Ramadan that the Prophet Mohammed started receiving revelations of the Muslim holy book, the Koran.
Ramzan is one of the five "pillars" of Islam.
The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and idgahs to seek blessings of the divine. People, especially children dress up in their traditional fineries to mark the festival that spreads the message of brotherhood and communal amity.