Eight dead in Jharkhand road accidents

Ranchi: Eight persons died in two separate incidents in Jharkhand on Thursday, police said. Five people travelling in a jeep died when a truck hit the vehicle in Deoghar district on Thursday, the police said. The deceased were carrying a dead body to Sultanganj in Bihar for cremation. The dead body was tied on top of the jeep.

The truck hit the jeep near Dakai jungle along Sarath-Deoghar highway. All of them died on the spot. The truck driver, however, managed to escape from the spot. The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The second incident took place in Jamshedpur when a truck ran over four persons, including two children, sleeping on the footpath near Tatanagar railway junction. The truck broke the road divider and ran them over. Of the four, three persons died on the spot, while one has been admitted in a local hospital.

After running them over, the truck hit a tree which fell down on road. Their autopsy report is awaited, the police added.