Eight northern states to share information on criminals

To contain activities of gangsters, drug smugglers, absconders and organised criminals in the northern states, eight states in the region decided on Tuesday in principle for effective coordination, mutual sharing of information and creation of common database about such offenders.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 21:37

Chandigarh: To contain activities of gangsters, drug smugglers, absconders and organised criminals in the northern states, eight states in the region decided on Tuesday in principle for effective coordination, mutual sharing of information and creation of common database about such offenders.

The inter-state coordination meeting of the eight states was held at the Punjab Police Headquarters. 

Chaired by Punjab`s Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Rohit Choudhary, thje meeting had participation of officials from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh.

"The meeting was fruitful in which participating officers discussed and deliberated on the various crimes and concerted efforts to nab the criminals. It was concluded to form a joint group by the respective states and hold inter-state coordination meeting quarterly," Chaudhary said.

Punjab Director General of Police Suresh Arora, while addressing the meeting, said the objective of the meeting was to ensure peace, law and order with the mutual coordination of police forces of different states and agencies.

"Sharing information and exchange of dossiers would also help in solving various cases and find effective measures to prevent the crimes besides containing the activities of interstate gangs, absconding lawbreakers, wanted criminals," he said.

Choudhary said that to tackle the increasing inter-state crime regular sharing of information and improving the response on information shared were also discussed in the meeting.

He added that it was a first of its kind of meeting wherein information about crime and its control and more importantly sharing of information in real time was discussed.

Criminalscrime databasenorthern statesPunjabOrganised crime

