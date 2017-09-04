close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Eight people killed in separate incidents in Mathura

Eight people, including six minors, were killed in two separate incidents in Mathura on Sunday.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 06:46
Eight people killed in separate incidents in Mathura
Representational Image

Mathura: Eight people, including six minors, were killed in two separate incidents in Mathura on Sunday.

In the first incident, a 32-year-old woman named Sharda, allegedly strangled three of her children and fed poison to the fourth one before committing suicide in Bironi village under Farah police station. The incident came into light after her neighbour came to visit them in the evening.

It was found out after investigation that Sharda killed her four children and herself because of her poor financial condition.

In a separate incident in the district, a 35-year-old woman, Shashi, and her two sons Jaikishan,15, and Neeraj, 8, were allegedly murdered by her husband Babulal.

Both husband and wife were daily wagers. The husband, Babulal, is reportedly absconding.

The police has reported that the husband murdered the three because of a dispute with his wife. They also said that Babulal is the step-father of Jaikishan and Neeraj.

The incidents took place within Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit of Mathura. 

TAGS

MathuraUttar PradeshSharda

From Zee News

India condemns North Korea&#039;s nuclear test, says it will adversely impact peace and stability
India

India condemns North Korea's nuclear test, says it wil...

US, Japan discuss North Korea options including US nuclear capabilities: White House
World

US, Japan discuss North Korea options including US nuclear...

China BRICS 2017: Modi, Jinping meet under shadows of North Korea&#039;s nuclear scare
India

China BRICS 2017: Modi, Jinping meet under shadows of North...

India

Sitharaman, an excellent choice for Defense Minister: PK Se...

South Korea responds to N Korea&#039;s latest nuke test by flexing its missile powers
World

South Korea responds to N Korea's latest nuke test by...

New Cabinet ministers must fulfill PM Modi&#039;s 2014 promises: Sharad Yadav
India

New Cabinet ministers must fulfill PM Modi's 2014 prom...

People trying to mix terror and religion for political gains, says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
India

People trying to mix terror and religion for political gain...

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami likely to convene meeting of MLAs...

Madhya Pradesh

Blue Whale Challenge: Madhya Pradesh teen jumps before runn...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

From rewarding Ministers with message to snubbing allies: 6 big takeaways from PM Modi's third cabinet reshuffle

Cabinet reshuffle: PM Modi prefers low profile, result-delivering ministers for his core team

Who is Nirmala Sitharaman? 5 little-known facts about India's new Defence Minister

Trump’s new Afghanistan policy unmasks Pakistan

The imperial Cholas’ conquest of Sri Lanka