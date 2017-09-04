Eight people killed in separate incidents in Mathura

Mathura: Eight people, including six minors, were killed in two separate incidents in Mathura on Sunday.

In the first incident, a 32-year-old woman named Sharda, allegedly strangled three of her children and fed poison to the fourth one before committing suicide in Bironi village under Farah police station. The incident came into light after her neighbour came to visit them in the evening.

It was found out after investigation that Sharda killed her four children and herself because of her poor financial condition.

In a separate incident in the district, a 35-year-old woman, Shashi, and her two sons Jaikishan,15, and Neeraj, 8, were allegedly murdered by her husband Babulal.

Both husband and wife were daily wagers. The husband, Babulal, is reportedly absconding.

The police has reported that the husband murdered the three because of a dispute with his wife. They also said that Babulal is the step-father of Jaikishan and Neeraj.

The incidents took place within Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit of Mathura.