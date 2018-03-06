Ek Nirav Modi hai, ek Modi Nirav hai: Rahul questions Modi’s silence again

Hours after leading the protest by Congress party outside Parliament over Punjab National Bank scam, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took to microblogging site Twitter to continue his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to fugitive billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, the Congress president took a dig at PM Modi over his silence on the issue, saying, “Ek Nirav Modi hai, Dusra Modi Nirav hai (One is Nirav Modi and the other Modi is quiet)”.

He also talked about the protest outside and in Parliament saying a loud slogan is being heard today – “Nirav Modi, Modi Nirav”.

This came after Congress MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, staged protests outside Parliament over the issue. Accusing BJP of shielding Nirav, Rahul Gandhi said the guilty must be punished for their deeds.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders of the party protested outside the Parliament this morning asking PM Modi to break his silence and come clean on the #ChhotaModi bank loot. #PradhanMantriJawabDo pic.twitter.com/pCqol9yAke — Congress (@INCIndia) March 6, 2018

The Gandhi scion has been targeting PM Modi over the alleged PNB scam, accusing him of failing to rein corruption. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka recently, the Gandhi scion had said that the Prime Minister "zero tolerance of corruption" policy was nothing but empty election rhetoric.

"Back in 2014, PM used to say that he wants to be the 'chowkidaar' (watchman) of the nation. One of his former CMs and four ministers have served time in jail, and yet the 'chowkidaar' tells the country that he will fight against corruption," he had said.

On February 14, PNB had disclosed that it had detected fraudulent transactions with a financial implication of about Rs 11,400 crore and the matter had been referred to law enforcement agencies for the recovery. Investigative agencies began a probe against Nirav Modi and Geetanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi. Both have since left India.

Rahul Gandhi had questioned the government for 'allowing' Nirav Modi to flee and has slammed the silence of top leadership in the matter. "This Rs 22,000 Crore scam cannot have been done without a high-level protection. It must have been known by the people in government beforehand otherwise it is not possible," he said.