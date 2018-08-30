हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Airport

Elderly foreign national allegedly thrashed by Delhi airport staffer

There was reportedly an altercation over ticket pricing and it is alleged that the employee struck the passenger after she clicked her photo.

Elderly foreign national allegedly thrashed by Delhi airport staffer
Photo courtesy: dnaindia.com

New Delhi: In a shocking incident in a high-security zone, a foreign national was allegedly thrashed by a Delhi airport employee at the 1D Terminal here on Wednesday afternoon.

DNA reported that the foreign national, who is in India to travel the country with a friend, was assaulted by an employee of  Air India Singapore Airport Terminal Services (AISATS) after a heated war of words between the two. It is reported that the passenger inquired why she had been charged a certain amount for her ticket but was not satisfied with the reply she received from the woman behind the Air India ticket counter at the terminal. The passenger then clicked a photo of the employee - accusing her of stealing her money, before making her way to the exit gate.

It is then that the employee is believed to have emerged from behind the ticket counter and began pulling the passenger's handbag before allegedly slapping, shoving and pushing her. Eyewitness accounts say that CISF personnel refused to intervene and it was only when fellow travellers raised an alarm that the victim could be pulled to safety. By then, however, she had suffered injuries and was bleeding.

AISATS officials initially countered the charges and said that it was the passenger who had crossed the enclosure for employees and had kicked the accused. There was a statement released on Thursday afternoon though which stated that the employee in question has been put on immediate suspension and that the entire incident is being investigated. The statement also said that CCTV footage is being examined to establish the chain of events.

The nationality of the victim is not known.

