Election Commisson

Election Commission calls all-party meet on August 27 to discuss electoral process

The Election Commission of India has called a meeting of all National & State recognized Political Parties to discuss issues related to Electoral Process on August 27 in Delhi.

Election Commission calls all-party meet on August 27 to discuss electoral process
File image

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has called a meeting of all National & State recognized Political Parties to discuss issues related to Electoral Process on August 27 in Delhi.

The meeting will discuss preparations for the Lok Sabha polls due next year where the issue of vulnerability of EVMs is likely to remain in focus. Some political parties are set to raise the issue of alleged vulnerability of EVMs to hacking and tampering, a PTI report said earlier.

The EC has sent out invites to 7 national and 51 regional parties.

In a similar meeting held last year, the EC had assured parties that paper trail machines would be used in all polling stations. The EC would also update them about the decision.

At least 17 opposition parties have come together to make a fresh demand that voters in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections exercise their franchise by stamping the ballot paper, not pressing the button on EVMs.

