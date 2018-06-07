हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Election Commission

Election Commission launches its online RTI portal, fee to be paid online too

The portal can be accessed by the general public on the Home Page of the Commission's website - eci.nic.in - by clicking on 'Online RTI'. 

Election Commission launches its online RTI portal, fee to be paid online too

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday launched its online Right to Information (RTI) portal which aims to facilitate applicants seeking information under the RTI Act. The portal was inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat, Election Commissioners Sunil Arora and Ashok Lavasa on Wednesday.

The portal can be accessed by the general public on the Home Page of the Commission's website - eci.nic.in - by clicking on 'Online RTI'. The requisite fees under the RTI Act can also be paid through the online payment gateway on the site. The portal also facilitates online reply to applications and also for making first appeal and reply thereto. The ECI will send notification alerts to RTI applicants via SMS and e-mail.

The online RTI applications made in the past in the portal of Department of Personnel & Training (DOPT) were downloaded and all such applications barring a few have been disposed of by giving suitable replies to the applicants. The nodal agency said that the applications and First Appeals which are remaining will be responded and disposed off shortly.  

To login to the site, the applicant needs a mobile number or Email ID. After entering the number, they will have to enter a Captcha code to login. 2. If invalid Email ID or Mobile Number is provided, an error message will be displayed asking for valid Mobile Number or Email ID.

The applicant will then be sent an OTP to the provided Mobile Number/Email ID which then has to be entered on the site to login to the ECI RTI Portal. The applicants may click on “Resend OTP” button if they have not received any OTP.

Tags:
Election CommissionRTI portalRTI ActOP RawatOnline RTIeci.nic.in

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close