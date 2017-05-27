close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Election Commission rejects RJD's application for EVM hackathon challenge

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday rejected the request filed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to take part in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) hackathon challenge.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 00:14
Election Commission rejects RJD&#039;s application for EVM hackathon challenge

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday rejected the request filed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to take part in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) hackathon challenge.

"We received the RJD's email at 5:39 pm (applications were to be received by 5 pm). Accordingly their application is not entertainable," the EC said.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has also expressed their interest in participating in the challenge.

Total eight political parties' applications have been accepted by the poll panel to hack the EVM.

The Election Commission informed that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has nominated its three representatives for participating in EVM challenge.

"The AAP and the Congress raised some issue but as per existing framework of challenge, they did not express their interest in participating," stated EC in a press note.

The EC said that the NCP have not chosen any EVMs as per the framework and has left it to the polling commission.

"EC will bring EVMs from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand for challenge," EC said.

Earlier, the poll panel had asked the opposition parties and experts to prove that the EVMs, used in the assembly elections, can be tampered with.

However, the EC put forth terms and conditions for the parties attempting to tamper the machines.

The EC said that only those parties, national and regional, that took part in the recently concluded assembly elections can hack the EVMs.

The poll panel said that the EVMs need to be picked from its warehouses in Delhi at parties' own cost.

Each political party was allowed to pick at least four EVMs of their choice from any four polling stations out of the five poll-gone states. The EVMs involved in the election petition or those sealed will not be allowed in the hackathon.

The poll panel said that if the EVM becomes non-functional after the tamper attempt or if the tamper result is same as the one put out by EC or if the challenger violates the rules-set, the challenge will be struck down. 

TAGS

Election CommissionEVM hackathonEVM challengeIndiaRJDLalu YadavAAPCongressJune 3 EVM challenge

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Rain-triggered floods, landslides kill over 90 in Sri Lanka
Asia

Rain-triggered floods, landslides kill over 90 in Sri Lanka

Implement National Policy on rare diseases: HC to Centre
Delhi

Implement National Policy on rare diseases: HC to Centre

Scientists discover new species of bus-sized fossil reptile in Russia
Science

Scientists discover new species of bus-sized fossil reptile...

Children abused at UP shelter home; boys&#039; hands, legs tied as they insisted on going home — Watch video
Uttar Pradesh

Children abused at UP shelter home; boys' hands, legs...

Masked gunmen kill 28 in attack on Christians in Egypt
World

Masked gunmen kill 28 in attack on Christians in Egypt

Madhesis' alliance to boycott 2nd phase of Nepal local...
Asia

Madhesis' alliance to boycott 2nd phase of Nepal local...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video