Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti appointed as next CEC

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 17:17

New Delhi: Achal Kumar Joti was appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner on Tuesday.

He will succeed Nasim Zaidi who will retire on July 6.

Zaidi had taken over as the 20th CEC on April 19, 2015.

Joti, 64, a retired 1975-batch IAS officer belonging to the Gujarat Cadre. He retired from active service in January 2013

He has served as former chief secretary of Gujarat and was appointed as the Election Commissioner on May 7, 2015 in the three-member body.

Joti will have a tenure of one year.

Achal Kumar Joti

