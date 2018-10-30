Elephants electrocuted: NGT sets up 3-member investigation team

The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday took suo-motu cognisance of reports regarding the electrocution of seven elephants in Odisha's Dhenkanal and has set up a three-member investigation team.

Coming down hard against the Odisha Electricity Board, the NGT slapped a Rs 1 crore fine for negligence while ensuring that a proper investigation is done in the matter.

Seven elephants were found dead on Saturday morning in Kamalanga village in Odisha's Dhenkanal district by locals. Forest and wildlife department officials were rushed to the spot. In a press statement soon after, they had passed the blame to the electricity department and said that it had been informed of sagging lines and non-cabling of transmission lines.

The incident comes as yet another reminder of how man-made reasons are causing harm to flora and fauna in many parts of the country. And how passing the buck between various governmental departments further complicated the matter.

Meanwhile, human-animal conflict and urbanisation has resulted in environmentalists sounding repeated alarm bells.