close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Eliminating terrorism is among top-most priorities, says PM Modi at White House

Modi said that both the countries will work together to destroy terrorist and and creating safe havens is our aim.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 03:41
Eliminating terrorism is among top-most priorities, says PM Modi at White House

New Delhi: Addressing media in the Rose Garden at the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that dealing with terrorism and eliminating it is among our top-most priorities.

Modi said that both the countries will work together to destroy terrorist and and creating safe havens is our aim.

PM Modi also said that India is committed to peace in Afghanistan and rebuilding that country another top priority

In addition, Modi also said that trade, commerce and investment are important areas where we are looking at

Donald Trump, who was the first one to address the media, also laid stress on the point that both the countries are equally affected by terrorism and we will fight and eradicate radical islamic terrorism rapidly.

TAGS

Narendra ModiPM Modi at White HouseModi's US visitDonald Trump

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Watch: PM Modi&#039;s meeting with President Trump live from White House
India

Watch: PM Modi's meeting with President Trump live fro...

PM Narendra Modi meets President Donald Trump in White House: In Pics
India

PM Narendra Modi meets President Donald Trump in White Hous...

PM Modi meets Donald Trump at the White House and here&#039;s what he said – Watch video
India

PM Modi meets Donald Trump at the White House and here...

You&#039;ve done great job economically, honour to have you: President Trump tells PM Modi
India

You've done great job economically, honour to have you...

Possible sale of Boeing C-17 aircraft to India approved: Pentagon
India

Possible sale of Boeing C-17 aircraft to India approved: Pe...

AmericasWorld

US to list China among worst human trafficking offenders

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video