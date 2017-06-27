Eliminating terrorism is among top-most priorities, says PM Modi at White House

New Delhi: Addressing media in the Rose Garden at the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that dealing with terrorism and eliminating it is among our top-most priorities.

Modi said that both the countries will work together to destroy terrorist and and creating safe havens is our aim.

Destroying terrorists and safe havens will be our aim: PM Modi — ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017

PM Modi also said that India is committed to peace in Afghanistan and rebuilding that country another top priority

In addition, Modi also said that trade, commerce and investment are important areas where we are looking at

Donald Trump, who was the first one to address the media, also laid stress on the point that both the countries are equally affected by terrorism and we will fight and eradicate radical islamic terrorism rapidly.