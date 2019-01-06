हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata Airport

Emergency declared at Kolkata Airport after fuel leakage on Air India flight

According to reports, all the passengers were safe.

Representational image

Kolkata: A complete emergency was declared at Kolkata airport on Saturday night after a fuel leakage was reported from an Air India flight. The Delhi-bound AI-335 flight was coming from Bangkok.

On the same day, a Kolkata-bound IndiGo aircraft returned to Chennai shortly after take off after a technical glitch was observed by the crew. Indigo stated that it was mere operating procedures and not an emergency landing.

