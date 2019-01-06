Emergency declared at Kolkata Airport after fuel leakage on Air India flight

Kolkata: A complete emergency was declared at Kolkata airport on Saturday night after a fuel leakage was reported from an Air India flight. The Delhi-bound AI-335 flight was coming from Bangkok.

According to reports, all the passengers were safe.

On the same day, a Kolkata-bound IndiGo aircraft returned to Chennai shortly after take off after a technical glitch was observed by the crew. Indigo stated that it was mere operating procedures and not an emergency landing.