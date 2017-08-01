close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Eminent scientist Pushpa Mittra Bhargava passes away in Hyderabad

According to his family members, he breathed his last at his residence at Prashant Nagar in Uppal here.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 21:03
Eminent scientist Pushpa Mittra Bhargava passes away in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: One of India`s top scientists and founder-director of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Pushpa Mitra Bhargava died on Tuesday after a brief illness. He was 89.

According to his family members, he breathed his last at his residence at Prashant Nagar in Uppal here. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

Born in Ajmer on February 22, 1928, Bhargava did his Ph.D. in synthetic organic chemistry from Lucknow University. His pioneering vision and efforts led to the founding of CCMB here in 1977 as an institution for research in basic biology and for seeking its application for benefit of society.

CCMB staff expressed their condolence over the demise of Bhargava. In a statement, the CCMB noted that he belonged to the generation of nation building scientists who built the edifice of Indian science. He was an internationally recognised molecular biologist, thinker, and institution builder.

"His interests and engagements covered science as well as art and culture and their relation to society. He remained deeply engaged in social issues, particularly those relating to the impact of science on society in India and the world. His extraordinary energy and commitment will continue to always inspire us in our future endeavours," it said.

Bhargava also served vice chairman of National Knowledge Commission constituted in 2005. 

Conferred Padma Bhushan, the nation`s third highest civilian award in 1986, he had in 2015, he had announced that he would return the award as he was worried about India`s future. He was among 100 scientists who had released a statement expressing concern over "climate of intolerance" and "the ways in which science and reason was getting eroded".

Bhargava had expressed concern over "RSS people" attending a meeting of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) labs. He had warned that if the present trend continued, India would cease to be a democracy and become a theocratic country like Pakistan.

He had also found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for stating at Indian Science Congress that India had known technique of organ transplantation long ago.

TAGS

Pushpa Mittra BhargavaPM Bhargava passes awayHyderabadPrashant NagarNarendra Modi

From Zee News

Congress made amendments to bill fearing if passed without changes credit will go to PM Modi: Ravi Shankar Prasad
India

Congress made amendments to bill fearing if passed without...

Himachal Pradesh

Law and order situation worsening in Himachal Pradesh: BJP...

Amit Shah on a 3-day visit to Haryana from tomorrow
HaryanaIndia

Amit Shah on a 3-day visit to Haryana from tomorrow

Odisha

Bhitarkanika National Park reopens for tourists in Odisha

Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav should be scared of going to jail: Ram Vilas...

CBI special team to probe cases of extra judicial killings in Manipur
North East

CBI special team to probe cases of extra judicial killings...

EuropeWorld

Three killed in Russia court after defendants grab officers...

Turkey opens trial of nearly 500 defendants over failed coup
EuropeWorld

Turkey opens trial of nearly 500 defendants over failed cou...

SC admits plea seeking cancellation of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar&#039;s Legislative Council membership
Bihar

SC admits plea seeking cancellation of Bihar CM Nitish Kuma...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

First person account: How a tourist survived the Burhan Wani protests and what it tells us about Kashmir

DNA Edit: The ghost of Bofors

Access to green spaces is your right to the city

Lowering the pitch over Doklam: Neither India nor China gains by escalating the standoff

DNA Edit: Securing the internet