हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Empowerment, not appeasement: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi highlights BJP's developmental policies for minorities

The BJP-led Centre is focusing on empowerment and not appeasement, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday. “In the last 70 years, the government's only focused on appeasement. But BJP is working towards the empowerment of all communities, not just minorities,” said Naqvi at Zee News India Ka DNA 2019 Conclave.

Empowerment, not appeasement: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi highlights BJP&#039;s developmental policies for minorities

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led Centre is focusing on empowerment and not appeasement, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday. “In the last 70 years, the government's only focused on appeasement. But BJP is working towards the empowerment of all communities, not just minorities,” said Naqvi at Zee News India Ka DNA 2019 Conclave.

The Union Minister of Minority Affairs went on to speak on subsidies, development, minorities' education and women empowerment.

“People were questioning why only Muslims are been given (Haj) subsidies? I spoke to several Muslim outfits, who agreed that the subsidies are creating troubles for us. So we ended the subsidy, and made sure flight prices remained stable,” said Naqvi.

Referring to the demonetisation, Naqvi mentioned, “PM Modi's demonetisation initiative was not any religion specific. It was applied to all. PM Modi is a committed and hard-working leader. When you're taking care of 1.25 billion people, there's no space for favouritism.” 

When asked about the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's recent Iftar party, Naqvi said, "I am totally against these political Iftar parties. It's only a platform for political exchange. Have you ever heard of Navratri Vrat party."

PM Modi's top priority is development, added Naqvi.

“PM Modi's government has focused on 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' ever since voted into power four years ago”

Zee News' India Ka DNA 2019 Conclave witnessed top minds in Indian politics and business come together to discuss issues which concern the country and its people. 

Tags:
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviBJPZee News India Ka DNA 2019 Conclave

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close