Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter between forces and terrorists who killed cop in J&K's Kulgam, 3 neutralised

The body of a constable, who was earlier abducted by terrorists from his residence in Kulgam, was found by police on Saturday.

Representational image

Srinagar: Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter launched by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. Sources said that while the encounter was over, forces were carrying out search operations in the Wani mohalla locality in Khudwani area. Three weapons were recovered from the possession

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. At least three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area. The terrorists trapped are the ones who had killed policeman Saleem Shah.

According to the police official, the search operation turned into a gun-battle as the terrorists fired upon the forces, prompting retaliation.

The body of a constable, who was earlier abducted by terrorists from his residence in Kulgam, was found by police on Saturday. He was apparently kidnapped by terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Constable Saleem Shah, who was on leave, was abducted from his residence in Mutalhama area of Kulgam in south Kashmir on Friday night, a police spokesperson said.

He said Shah's body was recovered from a nursery near Redwani Payeen village. The body bore severe injury marks, indicating that he was brutally tortured by the militants, the spokesperson said.

He said Shah had joined the services in 2016 and after completing his basic training, was posted to DPL Pulwama.

The slain cop is survived by aged parents, two brothers and one sister and was the lone bread-earner for his family, the official said.

He said a case has been registered and efforts were underway to nab the killers.

Initial investigation has indicated that it was the handiwork of proscribed terror outfit HM, the spokesman said, adding, "we condemn such gruesome terror act and assure that the culprits shall be brought to justice."

(With inputs from agencies)

