Encounter between forces, terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam, 1 jawan killed

A security personnel was killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter started late on Tuesday night between terrorists and security forces at Khudwani area of Kulgam district. Authorities said that two-three terrorists were trapped during the gunbattle.

As many as six additional companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been moved to the site of the encounter.

Mobile internet services were also suspended in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of South Kashmir following the encounter. Train services on Srinagar-Banihal route were also suspended as a precautionary measure. However, trains continued to ply normally on Srinagar-Baramulla route.

There were also reports of locals pelting stones on security forces during the encounter.

