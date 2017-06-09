close
Encounter between security forces and Maoists in Jharkhand

An AK-47 rifle and a wireless set were recovered from the spot by the security personnel.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 17:00

Jamshedpur: An encounter between security forces and Maoists took place today in Ghatsila sub-divison of Jharkhand, police said.

The encounter was taken place in an area in East Singhbhum district with a squad headed by Akaash, senior leader of the Maoists and wanted by police for various offences, DIG (Kolhan) Saket Kumar Singh said.

An AK-47 rifle and a wireless set were recovered from the spot by the security personnel.

The full information about the encounter was awaited, he said.

TAGS

EncounterSecurity forcesMaoistGhatsilaJharkhandEast Singhbhum district

