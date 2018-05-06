Four terrorists killed in Shopian encounter, 2 security personnel injured

At least four terrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter in Shopian area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The terrorists were trapped inside a house in Badigam Imam Sahib locality of Shopian as the encounter began following a combing operation. At least two security personnel have suffered injuries in the encounter.

The encounter broke out as troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu and Kashmir Police and Rashtriya Rifles were carrying out combing and search operation in the area.

#Visuals: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Shopian's Badigam; Two security personnel have sustained injuries in the ongoing encounter. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/thmPrbOEm3 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2018

"The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the forces, which was retaliated," said a police official, adding, "The gunfight is still on."

Locals resorted to stone pelting to prevent the security forces from carrying out the operations. But additional CRPF forces were rushed to the spot immediately to tackle any law and order situation.

Shopian Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Mishra used public address system to offer the terrorists an option to surrender. However, the terrorists did not stop fir and responded with bullets, injuring an Army jawan and a policeman.

Authorities believe that a Kashmir University assistant professor-turned-terrorist is among the terrorists holed up inside the house where the encounter is underway. He is reportedly accompanied by top Hizbul Mujahideen commanders.