हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

Since the day three policemen were abducted and killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have been launching search operations to nab them.

Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&amp;K&#039;s Pulwama

Srinagar: Since the day three policemen were abducted and killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have been launching search operations to nab them.

An encounter broke out on Sunday between security forces and terrorists in Mir Mohalla in Pulwama district.

On Saturday, the security forces launched a search operation in the villages of Shopian and Pulwama districts. The areas were cordoned off.

The cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched in at least eight villages in Pulwama and Shopian districts in south Kashmir early this morning, a police official had said.

He had said a joint team of police, Army and paramilitary CRPF launched the CASO to flush out militants from the area.

Three cops were Friday abducted and later killed by militants in Shopian district.

Clashes had broken out between groups of youth and security forces during the CASO at Shermal in Shopian.

Youth pelted stones on the security forces carrying out searches in the area.

The forces fired tear gas shells to quell the protests, the official said, adding, clashes were going on.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirPulwamaEncounterMir Mohalla

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close