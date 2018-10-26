Two terrorists killed, soldier martyred in encounter in Baramulla

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir Friday, officials said. A soldier who received injuries ininitialntial round of firing has also succumbed to his injuries.

"Two terrorists have been killed in the Sopore operation," Srinagar-based Defence Spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. While the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists is being ascertained, the Indian Army soldier - Brijesh Kumar - reportedly got injured and was rushed to the military hospital at 92 Base in Badamibagh but could not be saved.

The encounter broke out in the wee hours of Friday when security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pazalpora village of Dangiwacha Sopore in the north Kashmir district after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the search party of the forces, who retaliated. SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal has said that the exchange of firing has now stopped and that searches have been launched to recover the bodies.

Local authorities, meanwhile, have shut all schools and colleges in Baramullah and Sopore while all educational institutes in Rafiabad will also remain shut.