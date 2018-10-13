हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Baramulla

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Baramulla

Terrorists and security personnel in Baramulla's Babgund exchanged heavy gunfire as an encounter broke out here early Saturday morning.

File photo used only for representational purpose.

Terrorists and security personnel in Baramulla's Babgund exchanged heavy gunfire as an encounter broke out here early Saturday morning.

News agency ANI reported that exchange of fire took place as the terrorists targeted a security post here but were pinned down by alert personnel deployed here. The gunbattle was ongoing at the time of filing this report and there are no reports of injuries or casualties as yet.

(This is a breaking news report and more details would be added as and when available)

