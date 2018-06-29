हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
J&K Terrorism

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama

While the identity of the terrorists is not yet known, security forces are also trying to evacuate civilians who may be inside the house.

ANI Photo

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama's Chatapora in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

It is leanrnt that security forces have pinned down two to three terrorists inside a house which may also have civilians trapped inside. A fierce gunbattle is currently underway to flush out and neutralise the terrorists.

(This is a developing news report and will be updated as and when more details are available)

