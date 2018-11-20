हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Terrorists

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian, at least two terrorists trapped

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Nadigam village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian early Tuesday morning.

Courtesy: Google Maps

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Nadigam village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian early Tuesday morning.

According to news agency ANI, two to three terrorists are trapped with security forces engaging with them in a gunbattle.

(Note: This is a breaking news report. More details would be added as and when available.)

